German Taurus missiles could make life easier for Ukrainians - Budanov

German Taurus missiles could make life easier for Ukrainian citizens, because these weapons can hit enemy command centers and other important targets of the occupiers.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated in an interview with the German TV channel ARD by the head of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov.

"Taurus would certainly make our life easier. It is a great weapon to hit command centers, to hit very important targets," said the head of Ukrainian intelligence.

He was asked whether Ukraine could rely on Germany, to which the head of the DIU replied: "I hope so." At the same time, he noted that the shells purchased on the Czech initiative are not yet at the front.

Budanov emphasized that it will be "catastrophically difficult" for Ukraine without long-term support. He expects a significant rise in the defense industry in Europe this year. He hopes that the EU will compensate for the lack of US aid.

