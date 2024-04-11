Ukraine continues to bleed. We must strengthen support for Kyiv - Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that "both sides are exhausted" in Russia’s war against Ukraine. That is why it is necessary to increase support for Kyiv.

He said this during the Economic Forum in Delphi, Greece, Censor.NET reports citing Polish Radio.

"Much depends on the American military support package that is stuck in Congress. It seems that Ukraine is mobilizing new people, and we as NATO are demonstrating perseverance and the ability to help Ukraine in the long term," Sikorski emphasized.

"Yes, Ukraine is bleeding a lot, but Putin is not succeeding either," the Polish minister added.

Read more: "Let’s see who wins" - Polish Minister Sikorski on Lukashenko’s statements about war in Europe

Asked about Donald Trump's possible return to the White House and the possible consequences of his presidency for Ukraine and NATO, Sikorski said he "would not dare to answer these questions."

The minister noted that the United States is competing with China, and Putin has positioned himself as our enemy, "so we need to take on a greater share of the burden when it comes to defense."

"Countries like Poland and Greece have been spending significant percentages of their GDP on defense for years, so we have the right to talk about it," Sikorski said.

He added that the idea of European defense is long overdue.

Read more: Kuleba and Borrell discussed efforts to accelerate supply of air defense and ammunition to Ukraine