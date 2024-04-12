Sikorski to Speaker Johnson: Trust in US will be in question if Congress does not approve aid for Ukraine

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Radosław Sikorski, called on the US Congress to pass a draft law on aid to Ukraine.

He commented on the attacks of the Russian Federation on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure and reminded that Ukraine has been asking for the unblocking of US aid for a long time.

"Now we can see what its absence leads to. Ukrainian TPPs are being destroyed one after another. Soon Ukrainian cities may be left without electricity. And I expect that this may mean a large wave of refugees," the minister said.

Sikorski recalled how Biden came to Kyiv with an exceptional visit before the first anniversary of the full-scale war and assured of support. He emphasized that the project on additional funding to support Ukraine is waiting for a decision by Congress since August 2023.

"I call on Speaker Johnson again: let democracy make a decision... The question must be put to a vote so that funds and the necessary weapons can be supplied to Ukraine. If this does not happen, Russia will cause new destruction, and trust in the United States will be in question," he said.

Sikorski added that Poland itself already spends about 4% of GDP on defense – referring to former President Donald Trump's long-standing criticism that Europeans are not contributing enough to NATO's collective security by relying entirely on the United States.

"And it must be said that the EU and its member states have already spent twice as much as the US on aid to Ukraine.

Often in the USA, including in Congress, we are suspected of being "freebies". But this time we did what was the right thing to do, and now it is necessary for the US to do what the US president promised," the minister emphasized.

