Ukraine announces large-scale alert due to takeoff of enemy MiG-31K (updated)
In the evening of April 12, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. The alert lasted 20 minutes.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online air raid alert map.
"Attention! Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region)," the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in a telegram channel.
Twenty minutes after the air raid was announced, the air raid was cancelled.
