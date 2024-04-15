351 rescuers injured since beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion - SES

Since 24 February 2022, 351 SES employees have been injured as a result of Russian shelling.

This was stated by the press officer of the State Emergency Service, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 91 SES employees have been killed and 351 injured as a result of shelling while performing their duties. And this includes not only rescuers who eliminate the consequences of Russian air strikes, dismantle rubble, etc., but also our pyrotechnic units," Khorunzhyi said.

The spokesman added that there are separate sanatorium and resort treatments, psychological rehabilitation, etc. for rescuers.

"It (psychological rehabilitation - Ed.) is mandatory - where people have been involved in the removal of rubble or in emergencies involving the death of people, they must, of course, undergo such rehabilitation. In the SES, we are very much following these processes. We treat people very, very well, and everything related to provision is being fulfilled," he stressed.

In addition, Khorunzhyi noted that in the event of the death of rescuers, the state provides payments to the families of these SES employees, etc.