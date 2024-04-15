"We give everything it asks for to protect it" - EU spokesperson Stano on helping Ukraine to repel missile attacks

According to European Union spokesperson Peter Stano, the EU is not involved in airspace protection.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, he commented at a briefing on the successful actions of a coalition of countries to repel Iran's air attack against Israel and whether this could be considered a precedent for similar actions to protect Ukraine.

"Can we consider it a precedent? This is a good question for member states. The EU is not involved in (defending) airspace. Member states control their own airspace and these kinds of operations. So we cannot comment on that. As for Ukraine, I can only repeat what the EU High Representative said: we are providing Ukraine with everything it asks for to defend itself against Russian attacks," the spokesman stressed.

As a reminder, on the night of 14 April, Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones against Israel. According to the Israeli military command, 99% of Iranian missiles and drones were intercepted by air defence forces.

The President of Ukraine commented on the situation in the Middle East, when aviation and air defence systems shot down Iranian missiles and "shahids" aimed at Israel: "Helping to repel Iran's attack on Israel showed how allies can really defend themselves."