Ruscists hit Chernihiv with three Iskander rockets - RMA

On the morning of April 17, the Russian invaders hit the center of Chernihiv with three Iskander cruise missiles.

As reported by Censor.NET, Viacheslav Chaus, the head of Chernihiv RMA, reported this in a comment to Suspilne.

"The Russians hit Chernihiv with three Iskander cruise missiles," Chaus noted.

Rocket attack on Chernihiv on April 17

Russia shelled Chernihiv around 9:00 a.m. Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv RMA, reported that "the enemy fired three missile strikes almost at the center of the city."

It is known about 14 dead and more than 60 injured.

Chernihiv Regional Blood Center asks people to come and donate blood for the wounded, "especially negative Rh".

