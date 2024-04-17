Zelenskyy confirms strike on airfield in Dzhankoi: Occupier must lose

Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed an accurate strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the occupiers’ airfield in Dzhankoy.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the President's daily address.

"And I would also like to thank everyone in our Armed Forces of Ukraine who is preparing special operations - especially important operations, extremely important operations that destroy the equipment of the Russian army, their military infrastructure. Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have carried out a correct strike against the occupier in Dzhankoy, against the airfield. Thank you, soldiers! Thank you for your accuracy," Zelenskyy said.

He also expressed gratitude to Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi for organizing this operation.

"The occupier has to lose, and each of their losses is the strength of Ukraine," the President emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that explosions occurred in the city of Dzhankoi near the military airfield on the night of April 17.

