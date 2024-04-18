I am concerned that we are losing focus on situation in Ukraine - Lithuanian President Nausėda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda expressed concern that the focus on the situation in Ukraine has shifted to other issues.

Censor.NET quoted him as saying this with reference to Ukrinform.

He noted that there are two flashpoint area on the world map now - the Middle East and Ukraine.

"I am concerned that we are losing focus on the situation in Ukraine," Nauseda said.

The President emphasized that Ukraine immediately needs air defense systems, artillery systems, and ammunition. At the same time, months often run between the time decisions on military assistance are made and its provision. We should rejoice not in the decisions made, but in their implementation, the Lithuanian leader emphasized.

Read more: Military aid to Ukraine: Canada will allocate $1.2 billion

Nauseda also emphasized that the EU should continue its sanctions policy against Russia. At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that there has been an increase in the supply of liquefied natural gas to the EU from Russia, and Russian and Belarusian agricultural products entering the European market.

According to him, European leaders must make a decision to protect the EU market from imports of goods from Russia. Nausėda emphasized that he would persuade his European colleagues to introduce additional tariffs to block Russian imports. The Lithuanian president expressed hope that the EU would be resolute enough to impose further sanctions against Russia.

Read more: EU to open accession talks with Ukraine in June - Nausėda