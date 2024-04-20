Explosion in Zaporizhzhia: enemy attacked industrial infrastructure with rockets

During the night rocket strike, the Russian military attacked the industrial infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Russian terrorist forces again attacked Zaporizhzhia's industrial infrastructure with missiles. The details are still being clarified. There are no casualties," he said.

Acting the mayor of Zaporizhzhia, Anatolii Kurtev, reported that an infrastructure object was damaged as a result of an enemy strike.

"According to preliminary information, people and residential buildings were not injured. City services are examining the residential quarter. The information is being clarified," added Kurtev.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of April 20, during the announced air alert, there was an explosion in Zaporizhzhia.

