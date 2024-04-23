Ukraine receives another batch of M577 armoured vehicles from Lithuania

Lithuania has delivered a batch of M577 armoured command and control vehicles to the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to the ministry, the batch of armoured vehicles arrived in Ukraine on 23 April.

The exact number of vehicles was not disclosed.

The ministry said that this year, Lithuania has already handed over 155 mm ammunition, M577 armoured personnel carriers, anti-drone systems, ammunition for the Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher, generators and a light attack aircraft, and a disassembled L-39ZA "Albatros" aircraft.

"Lithuania's support for Ukraine is long-term and has already amounted to one billion euros. Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military support worth about €610 million. This year, support has already been provided for about 84 million euros," the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence said.

