Ukrainians are most ready among Europeans to defend their country in times of war - survey by Rating. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukraine has the highest readiness to fight for its country among European countries. In the world, the readiness to defend the homeland is highest in Armenia and Saudi Arabia.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted jointly by the Rating sociological group and Gallup International, Censor.NET reports.

In Ukraine, the number of those who are ready to defend their country is 62%. The number of those who are not ready is 33%. 4% have not decided on the answer.

Globally, respondents from Asian countries demonstrate the greatest readiness to fight for their country in a war.

Among all countries, Armenia (96%) and Saudi Arabia (94%) demonstrated the highest level of readiness to fight for their homeland.

According to the survey, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Afghanistan, India and Pakistan also have a high level of readiness to fight for their country.

In the Americas and Europe, the highest number of undecided respondents was recorded.

Respondents from Central and Eastern Europe demonstrate the highest readiness to fight, and the lowest - from Southern Europe. In general, among European countries, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, and Bulgaria are the least ready to fight for their country.

In general, the lowest number of those who said they were ready to fight for their country was recorded among the Japanese.

Among Ukraine's neighbours, a relatively higher readiness to fight for their country was expressed in Moldova, where this percentage is slightly more than half. In Romania and Poland, the percentage of those who are ready to fight is slightly less than half of the respondents.

The survey was conducted between October and December 2023. A total of 40,428 people were interviewed worldwide. In Ukraine - about 1,000 people.