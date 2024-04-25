Russian missile was shot down in Dnipropetrovsk region
Air defence forces shot down a Russian missile in Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET informs.
"The explosion in Kryvyi Rih district was the work of air defence.
Defenders from the 'East' military group shot down an enemy missile," the statement said.
