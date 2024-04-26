Absence of night attacks by "Shahed" UAVs: enemy can prepare for massive attack and monitor steps of Ukraine - Air Force

The Russian occupiers have not attacked Ukraine with "Shahed" UAVs for several days in a row. This may be related to the monitoring of Ukraine’s steps and the expectation of actions from the Ukrainian side, as well as to the preparation of a massive strike.

As Censor.NET informs, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Illia Yevlash announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Actually, we saw the day before that the enemy used mostly its guided air missiles and cruise missiles. However, now, for several days in a row, we do not observe strikes by Shahed-type unmanned attack vehicles," he said.

According to the spokesperson, this may be due to various reasons, but Ukraine will find out about what exactly.

Yevlash also commented on the take-offs of Russian MiG-31K fighter jets the day before, due to which large-scale alarms were declared in Ukraine four times. According to him, this could be related to redeployment, patrolling, etc.

"The Russians are constantly preparing. It is not necessary for the MiG to go up precisely to conduct shelling: it can make some flights related to other reasons, including some patrols - we constantly fix their Su -34, and Su-35, which are constantly moving and patrolling the airspace. Including MiGs as well - it may be related to redeployment, patrolling, and other reasons that are part of their daily activity," he said.

It will be recalled that the Air Force of the AFU warned the other day that Russian troops may carry out massive shelling before the arrival of Western aid in Ukraine.

