Long-range weapons, air defense and artillery: Zelenskyy outlines vital priorities for Ukraine’s success to Ramstein

Long-range weapons, air defense, and artillery are vital priorities in helping Ukraine.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his address to the participants of the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format) on the second anniversary of its foundation, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

Zelenskyy noted that further developments at the front depend on how quickly Ukraine and its allies act and whether the agreements are implemented.

"Although the Russian army has managed to seize the initiative on the battlefield during the six months we have been waiting for a decision on American assistance, we can still not only stabilize the front but also advance, achieving Ukraine's goals in the war," he said.

Military needs of Ukraine

He named long-range weapons as the first priority, so that "no corner of the occupied territory is a safe place for the occupier." Zelenskyy thanked the allies for the approved decisions on missiles that "are already operating at the front" - Storm Shadow, SCALP and ATACMS.

The President called air defense the second priority.

"This year, Russian aircraft have already used more than 9,000 guided bombs against Ukraine. We need the capabilities to shoot down their warplanes so that they do not approach our positions and border. This is possible. Just as it is possible to protect Ukrainian cities from Russian missiles. We urgently need Patriot systems and missiles for them," Zelenskyy emphasized, adding that Ukraine needs at least seven such systems.

"You have these systems, and they can really make a difference. As well as accelerating the provision of F-16s," the president said.

Zelenskyy named artillery and shells as the third priority, emphasizing that the imbalance between Ukrainian and Russian forces in artillery is now 1:10, and this situation encourages Russia to think about a counteroffensive.

Weapons production

He named weapons production as the fourth priority, both in partner countries and in joint projects.

"Now in Ukraine, we have the potential to produce, in particular, drones, which significantly exceeds our financial capabilities. The situation is the same with electronic warfare systems... We need to fill our defense capacities with real orders," Zelenskyy said.