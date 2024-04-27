ENG
News War
Ruscists hit infrastructure facility in Dnipropetrovsk region

On the afternoon of April 27, Russian troops struck an infrastructure facility in the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the occupiers struck an infrastructure facility in the Dnipro district.

"There was a fire there. The threat remains. Stay in safe places until the fire breaks out," Lysak said.

As reported, explosions rang out in the Dnipro: the Air Force warned of a ballistic threat.

Censor.NET also reported that during a massive Russian attack on the night of April 27, explosions were heard in Dnipro.

