Occupiers attacked 4 TPPs of DTEK, there are serious damages and victims

On the night of 27 April, Russian troops attacked 4 DTEK TPPs, severely damaging equipment.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to DTEK's press centre.

DTEK reminds that the occupation forces have massively shelled Ukraine's energy facilities.

According to the company, four of DTEK's thermal power plants were affected by the attack last night.

"According to preliminary information, unfortunately, there are victims. We are providing all necessary assistance. The equipment of the enterprises was seriously damaged. At this moment, power engineers are trying to eliminate the consequences of the attack," the statement said.

Also read: Power outages in Sviatoshynskyi and Buchanskyi districts due to an accident in the power grid, - DTEK

It is also noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been shelled more than 170 times.

As reported, on the night of 27 April, Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Censor.NET also reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro on the night of 27 April during a massive Russian attack.