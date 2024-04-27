Russians began to use Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles more actively, - Air Force

Russian troops began to use Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles more often during attacks on Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ilia Yevlash, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Recently, the enemy began to use Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles more actively in order to hit various objects," he noted.

According to him, these missiles do not differ much in terms of their characteristics.

"However, the Kh-69 is more modernized, has a longer range and somewhat greater power," Yevlash noted.

Commenting on the possibility of new attacks, Yevlash noted that shelling of Ukraine will continue.

"After a short break, the enemy resumed its massive attacks and, of course, it will continue them as long as it sees its strategic expediency and has the means of defeat. Of course, the enemy will try to continue attacking," the speaker said.