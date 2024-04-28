I hope that Scholz will change his decision and supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine - Sikorski

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, hopes that Germany will change its decision regarding the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland stated this in an interview with Bild am Sonntag.

Sikorski stressed that Germany may change its decision to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles after the US agreed to transfer more ATACMS missiles. He called such a move "a response to sharp Russian escalation." He hopes that Scholz will also pay attention to this.

"The Russians have already destroyed 70% of Ukraine's [thermal] electricity generation. This is actually a war crime," Sikorski said.

The minister added that some Western politicians initially believed that Putin had made a mistake by launching a full-scale war against Ukraine, and he could be persuaded of this.

"Today, we all know that Putin reacts only to pressure, to the harshest arguments of brute force," Sikorski continued.

Read more: Kremlin is lying about Poland’s alleged plans to annex part of Ukraine’s territories - Foreign Minister Sikorski

What is Taurus?

Taurus is a German-Swedish air-to-surface cruise missile manufactured by Taurus Systems and used by Germany, Spain, and South Korea. The missile weighs about 1,400 kilograms (of which 480 kilograms is the mass of the warhead) and has a range of over 500 kilometers.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly refused to transfer the Taurus to Ukraine, despite numerous requests from Kyiv and pressure from partners and its own parliament.

Recently, he once again stated that he is not going to change his decision not to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine.