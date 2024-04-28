Chairman of Munich Security Conference Heusgen on Scholz’s decision not to transfer Taurus to Ukraine: Refusal is becoming increasingly unclear

The chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, called on Scholz to reconsider his refusal after the US delivered ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Heusgen said this in an interview with the German Editorial Network (RND).

"In this context, the chancellor's decision not to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine is becoming increasingly unclear... We are now seeing how similar American weapons - ATACMS - have a great impact," the diplomat said.

He noted that the training of the Ukrainian military on the Taurus system could have been started a long time ago to put it into operation without the need to send Bundeswehr soldiers.

"In recent weeks, we Europeans have had to painfully realize that our arms supplies to Ukraine are not enough to stop Russia's brutal aggression," stated Heusgen.

He is convinced that Vladimir Putin will agree to negotiations only if he is convinced that he cannot win this war.

What is Taurus?

The Taurus is a German-Swedish air-to-ground cruise missile manufactured by Taurus Systems and used by Germany, Spain, and South Korea. The missile weighs about 1,400 kilograms (480 kilograms of which is the weight of the warhead) and has a range of over 500 kilometers.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly refused to give Ukraine the Taurus, despite numerous requests from Kyiv and pressure from partners and his own parliament.

Recently, he reiterated that he was not going to change his decision not to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles.