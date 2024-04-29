Kazakhstan denies reports of sale of decommissioned aircraft to Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Kazakh state-owned enterprise "Kazspetsexport", which imports and exports weapons and military equipment, has denied reports of selling decommissioned military aircraft for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Radio Liberty" with reference to a statement by "Kazspetsexport".

It is noted that the auction for the sale of aircraft with the condition of mandatory liquidation was held "in strict accordance with the requirements of the current legislation" among legal entities of Kazakhstan that have the relevant licences.

"Foreign companies were not allowed to bid," the company said in a statement.

According to the report, under the contracts, all aircraft, components and assemblies will be disposed of "on the territory of the balance holders by methods that exclude restoration to their original condition". They will be exported "only as non-ferrous scrap".

As a reminder, on 29 April, the Kyiv Post reported that the United States had purchased at least 81 old Soviet-era aircraft from Kazakhstan through intermediaries.

