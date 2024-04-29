Zelenskyy: Ukraine will be in NATO, without its participation it is impossible to imagine security of Europe

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine and NATO have reached the highest level of relations since Ukraine’s independence.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, he said this during a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"Today we can note that Ukraine and the Alliance have reached the highest level of relations since our independence. But not the greatest possible," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that it is obvious that Ukraine will be in NATO, "because it is no longer possible to imagine the security of Europe and the Euro-Atlantic community without Ukraine's effective participation."

"Russia seeks to make our state, our people and our potential its springboard for further destabilisation of the entire European and Euro-Atlantic space. That is why the defence of our state is the answer to the question of reliable and long-term common security," the Head of State added.

