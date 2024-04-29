There were 93 combat engagements in frontline over last day, 27 of them were in Bakhmut direction

The seven hundred and ninety-sixth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. During the day, 93 combat engagements were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the General Staff.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 35 air strikes, fired 56 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

Situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. It carried out an air strike near Leonivka in the Chernihiv region. More than 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Leonivka and Yeline in the Chernihiv region; Lukashenkivske, Velyka Berizka, Romashkove, Veselivka, Uhroidy, Stepok and Pokrovka in the Sumy region.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 467,470 people (+1320 per day), 7285 tanks, 11985 artillery systems, 14007 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, our troops repelled 7 attacks in the areas of Novoserhiivka in the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled nine attacks carried out by the enemy with the support of aviation near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Nevske and Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region; Terny, Torske and south of Zarichne in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling, including Makiivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled 27 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Rozdolivka and Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 466,150 people (+1,096 per day), 7,279 tanks, 11,948 artillery systems, 13,991 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 18 attacks near the towns of Arkhanhelske, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Sokil, Soloviove, Semenivka and Orlivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions. The enemy also conducted air strikes near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Novopokrovske and Yevhenivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Keramik, Arkhanhelske and Sokil in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Kostiantynivka, Heorhiivka and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 15 times. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Paraskoviivka and Oleksandropil in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

Hostilities in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, and Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia region. He carried out air strikes near Makarivka in the Donetsk region, and Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bilohiria, Robotyne, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to force our units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, with the support of aviation, he carried out one unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Mykhailivka, Lvove and Kizomys in the Kherson region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Beryslav, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Novotiahanka, Tokarivka, Antonivka and Stanislav in Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 5 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Missile units struck 1 area of enemy concentration.

Read more: During day, Armed Forces repelled enemy attacks in 6 directions, 88 combat clashes took place - General Staff