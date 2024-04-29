Russia’s war in Ukraine has given EU impetus for further enlargement - Michel

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has given a new impetus to the European Union’s desire to accept more countries.

This was stated by the President of the European Council Charles Michel, Censor.NET reports citing Reuters.

"It was the call of history to unite European countries," Michel told reporters about the 2004 EU enlargement. "Twenty years later, we are facing a similar challenge because there is this geopolitical chaos, including this war between Russia and Ukraine. And to face this chaos is a geopolitical strategy to reunite again."

"Because of the war started by Russia against Ukraine, there is a new impetus, a revitalization of the EU enlargement strategy," Michel said.

"It is difficult. But what is the alternative? The alternative would be a terrible, irresponsible mistake on the part of the EU," said the President of the European Council, calling on the EU and candidate countries to implement the reforms necessary for a new enlargement by 2030.

Read more: Negotiations on EU membership: EU Commission starts meetings with Ukraine on screening of agricultural legislation