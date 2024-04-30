EU membership is dream that will soon become reality for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that Ukraine will soon become a member of the European Union.

"It was an achievement of truly historic justice that after all the trials and tragedies of the last century, the Czech Republic became a full-fledged part of the new Europe. A Europe united not only geographically or simply by politics, but truly by a way of life. A life in which all people matter, not just one person who holds all the power. Our Europe is a voluntary union of nations, communities and millions of very different people. It is not a conspiracy of a few of the most powerful behind the backs of the people. Europe is not something that can be imposed by propaganda or held on to by violence. This is what Moscow refuses to understand, and this is what sets the eastern border of Europe.

A Europe where every nation is honored to be a part of is truly a dream. A dream that unites us. 20 years ago, this dream became a reality for the Czech Republic. And I am sure it will soon become a reality for Ukraine. And for the Balkan states. And for Moldova. And for Sakartvelo. The day will come when Belarus will also be able to choose Europe. And all this is not just about the enlargement of the European Union, but about how Europe can preserve itself," Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to the President, Europe can be strong and truly peaceful only when none of the Europeans are left behind.

"We know for sure from the history of our continent that there are no safe splits in Europe, and even the smallest of them can turn into deadly dangers. In Europe, there are no military dangers that hurt only one person and do not affect others. Europe is destined to be a space of cooperation in order to remain a space of life. That is what we must support, that is what we must protect," he added.

