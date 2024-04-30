Parliament proposes to equalize right of women and men with children under 18 to be discharged from military service in wartime

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft law that would equalize the rights of women and men with children under 18 to be discharged from military service during wartime.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

Draft law No. 11226 on amendments to the law "On Military Duty and Military Service" to ensure equal rights of women and men to be discharged from military service during martial law, if both spouses are in military service and have a child (children) under the age of 18, was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

However, the text of the draft law is not available on the website.

One of the authors of the draft law, People`s Deputy Iryna Friz from the European Solidarity faction, explained that the law on mobilization adopted by the Verkhovna Rada introduced, among other things, an amendment to the law "On Military Duty and Military Service", according to which only a wife can be released from military service during martial law if both spouses are serving in the military and have a child (children) under the age of 18.

The draft law aims to regulate a provision that was dropped from the government's law on mobilization.

"The registered draft law is primarily aimed at ensuring equal rights for men and women in the military. The draft law on mobilization, which was registered by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, provided for the right to be released from military service if both parents are serving, both men and women. However, during the consideration of the draft law, the provision was changed in the MoD's version. And in the new version, only women have the right to be discharged. This draft law aims to regulate this rule and return both the first reading version and the current rule without discriminatory changes," Freese said.

As Censor.NET previously reported, the Law on Mobilisation in Ukraine was published on 17 April: it will come into force on 18 May.