Over 24 hours, 96 combat engagements recorded in frontline. Over 20 Russian attacks repelled in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions - General Staff

The seven hundred and ninety-seventh day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. During the day, 96 combat engagements were recorded.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 29 air strikes, fired 109 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas.

The Situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. It carried out air strikes near the settlements of Vodolahy, Yamne in the Sumy region; Vesele, Kharkiv, and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. More than 30 settlements were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region; Korenok, Volfyne, Velyka Berizka, Yunakivka in the Sumy region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled three attacks near the settlements of Berestove and Kopanky in the Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks carried out by the enemy near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region, as well as Terniv in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of Serebrianskyi forestry. Artillery and mortar shelling affected more than 10 settlements, including Makiivka and Nevske in the Luhansk region; Terny and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled 24 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka, Spirne, Novyi, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Rozdolivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 23 attacks in the areas of Arkhanhelske, Keramik, Sokil, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Netailove in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to force our units out of their positions. The enemy launched air strikes near Novobakhmutivka and Yevhenivka in the Donetsk region. About 20 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Arkhanhelske, Novopokrovske, and Umanske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 10 times. The enemy launched an air strike near Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.

Hostilities in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders twice near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. He also carried out air strikes near the settlements of Storozheve in the Donetsk region and Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Bilohiria, Robotyne, Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, he made 2 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Mykhailivka, Tiahynka, Yantarne in the Kherson region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Missile units struck 1 area of enemy concentration.

