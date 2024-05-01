Almost 200 civilians are still in Ocheretyne

There are still 198 people in Ocheretyne, Donetsk region, where heavy fighting is taking place.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on a TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, such stories as the one about the 98-year-old grandmother who left the occupied part of the village on her own are the exception rather than the rule.

"But we continue to make efforts to ensure that all civilians evacuate from frontline settlements," the RMA assures.

As previously reported, a 98-year-old grandmother left the occupied Ocheretyne in the Donetsk region on foot. Censor.NET also reported that an 88-year-old grandfather left the occupied part of Ocheretyne on his own.

