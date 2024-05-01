Almost 300 people have been killed and more than 660 injured by Russian mines in Ukraine - SES

Since February 24, 2022, 669 civilians, including 78 children, have been injured by explosive devices in Ukraine. More than 297 people died, including 15 children.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, a spokesman for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In accordance with the official's words, according to the secretariat of the National Mine Action Authority, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, more than 297 people, including 15 children, have been killed by explosive devices, and 669 people, including 78 children, have been injured. This is the information as of today," he said.

As reported, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as of April 16, 289 civilians, including 15 children, have been killed as a result of being blown up by explosive devices since the start of the full-scale war.