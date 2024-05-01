Ministry of Defense has opened recruiting center in Uzhhorod. This is 19th in Ukraine. PHOTOS

On Wednesday, May 1, a new recruitment center for the Ukrainian army was opened in Zakarpattia. It became the 19th center in Ukraine.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Nataliia Kalmykova on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, a new recruitment center for the Ukrainian army has started working in Uzhhorod. The location is Poshtova Square, 3 (the premises of the ASC)," the Deputy Minister said.

According to Kalmykova, if a potential recruit is looking for information about vacancies and conditions of service, he or she can visit a recruitment center. In addition, she noted that recruitment centers do not issue draft notices; they have only an informational function. However, the official added that recruitment is also possible after receiving a draft notice to clarify data.

The new recruitment center in Uzhhorod offers hundreds of vacancies from the Zakarpattia units of the Armed Forces, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service.

Kalmykova added that this is not the last recruiting center to be opened in Ukraine. According to her, the Defense Ministry will soon open additional such centers.

The first recruiting center in Kyiv

On Tuesday, April 30, the first recruitment center of the Ukrainian army in Kyiv was launched. It was opened in the premises of the Solomyansky District Administrative Service Center.

During the opening, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Nataliia Kalmykova noted that recruiting centers are usually set up in ASCs, as this is the place where people are most comfortable receiving administrative services.

Recruiting centers in Ukraine

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense announced a new recruitment algorithm for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which provides for voluntary joining to the military service through recruitment centers and online.

A citizen must go through four stages, including:

Choosing a position and a military unit;

Interview and communication with the military unit;

Registration in the Territorial Center for Recruitment (TCR) and Social Support (SS).;

Referral for military service.

Recruitment centers are currently open in the following cities: Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Poltava, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Uzhhorod, Kamianske, and in Odesa region.