Zelenskyy signed decree dismissing Vitiuk from position of SSU Cyber Security Department Head

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Illia Vityuk from the post of Head of the Department for Counterintelligence Protection of the State’s Interests in the Field of Information Security of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The relevant decree was published on the official website of the President, Censor.NET reports.

"Dismiss Vityuk Illia Anatoliiovych from the position of the Head of the Department for Counterintelligence Protection of the State's Interests in the Field of Information Security of the Security Service of Ukraine," the document reads.

Investigation into the property of the wife of the SSU Head of the Cyber Security Department Vitiuk

As a reminder, Slidstvo.info journalists published a story in which they said that the wife of the head of the SSU Cyber Security Department, Illia Vitiuk, bought an apartment in Pechersk in December 2023. The market price of such housing is more than UAH 20 million. The official salary of the official would not be enough for such housing. Instead, his wife earns millions as an individual entrepreneur but does not want to talk about her activities.

Two days after the publication, the journalists reported that, in their opinion, the SSU used TCR employees to serve a draft notice to Slidstvo.info journalist Shulhat because he investigated the property of the family of General Vityuk.

Afterwards, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, said after a meeting with SSU Chief Maliuk that the latter had made it clear that the situation with the journalist's draft notices would not be ignored.

Subsequently, Maliuk suspended the head of the SBU cybersecurity department, Vitiuk, for the duration of the inspection.

