Poland will focus on Ukraine’s reconstruction and European integration during its presidency of the EU Council - Duda

Poland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union, which will begin in the first half of 2025, should focus on deepening the EU’s contacts with the United States, the European integration of Ukraine and Moldova, and the reconstruction of our country.

This was stated by Andrzej Duda in a speech on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Poland's accession to the EU, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to him, Poland's priorities during its EU presidency should be cooperation between the EU and the US, support for the European integration of Ukraine, Moldova and the Western Balkans, as well as energy transformation and climate protection.

Duda said that during its presidency of the EU Council, Poland is to organise two major summits: EU-US and EU-Ukraine, which will be devoted to the reconstruction of our country and its acceptance into the European community.

Duda expressed confidence that, thanks in particular to the efforts and assistance of his country, Ukraine will be able to defend its sovereignty and independence and will be a reliable partner of Poland in the future.

As previously reported, on 30 April, the Council of Ministers of Poland adopted a draft law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens in connection with the armed conflict in the country, which provides for further cuts in a number of benefits.