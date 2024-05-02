Russia reports drone attack: explosions occurred near Afip oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai. VIDEO

On the night of 2 May, explosions occurred in the Krasnodar Krai near the village of Afipsky. An oil refinery is located there.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian Telegram channels.

The regional authorities attributed the explosions to an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on the plant and air defence operations.

Local residents first reported the distinctive sound of drone engines, followed by three explosions. Authorities said that three drones attempted to attack the oil refinery but were destroyed.

It is noted that there were three explosions in total, and local residents heard the distinctive sound of engines, probably drones, in the sky, were shot down by air defence on approach to the plant and allegedly fell several kilometres away. The occupiers claim that the drones are Ukrainian.

A video allegedly from the scene was also posted online.

"Eyewitnesses told SHOT that the first explosion over the settlement occurred at 3:10 a.m. After that, the sound of the engine in the sky continued and two more explosions were heard. The UAVs had previously been flying towards the refinery, but were shot down by air defence systems or landed by electronic warfare," the publication said.

There is no official data on the damage and casualties. The local governor did not report anything about the incident.

As a reminder, this is not the first attack on the Afip oil refinery. On 29 October 2023, at around four in the morning, a powerful explosion occurred near the Afip oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. The Afip refinery was also attacked on 31 May last year. "The Afip oil refinery caught fire in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. One of the fuel oil distillation units is on fire. The preliminary cause is the arrival of a UAV," the Russian governor said at the time.

Read more: Explosions occurred in Rostov and Voronezh, fire broke out at Ryazan refinery. VIDEO