On May 6, EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum will be held in Brussels

A defense industry forum will be held in Brussels on May 6 to strengthen defense cooperation between the EU and Ukraine.

This is reported on the website of the European External Action Service, Censor.NET reports.

"More than 350 representatives of EU institutions, governments, European and Ukrainian defense industries, industry associations, key partner countries and organizations will gather to strengthen defense cooperation between the EU and Ukraine. The event is organized with the support of the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU and the European Aerospace, Security and Defense Industries Association," the statement said.

Read more: Next meeting in Ramstein format will be held on February 14 in Brussels

The event will reportedly include a high-level conference in the morning and a business meeting in the afternoon.

The purpose of the Forum is to strengthen cooperation between the European and Ukrainian defense industries and to help Ukraine gain capabilities in priority areas, including air defense, ammunition, missiles and drones.

It is also noted that the EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum is the first concrete step in the implementation of the European Defense Industrial Strategy (EDIS) and an important part of the EU's broader support for Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty, freedom and independence against Russia's aggressive war.

Read more: There will be no restrictions and forced return of Ukrainians from EU, - Stefanishyna

As noted, the event will be attended by High Representative Josep Borrell, European Commissioner Thierry Breton, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder, and Minister of Strategic Industry of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn.