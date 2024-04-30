There will be no restrictions and forced return of Ukrainians from EU, - Stefanishyna

Ukraine will not forcibly return men of military age from abroad.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna, Censor.NET reports citing DW.

According to her, providing your data to the territorial recruitment and social support centres does not mean automatic mobilisation to the frontline.

"Ukraine has passed a law on mobilisation and we need to understand to what extent we can replace the guys at the front. We are talking about the mobilisation potential - accounting and information. This is the primary goal of our decision," the Vice Prime Minister said.

She said that in May, European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Ilva Johansson will visit Ukraine to discuss with the Ukrainian authorities the future legal status of Ukrainians abroad, as the current temporary protection mechanism in the EU will be in place until March 2025.

"Therefore, there will be no restrictions and no forced return of Ukrainian citizens of any gender or age to the country at war. But there are no pleasant solutions in matters of war, and let's not forget that the war is ongoing and we have to win it," Stefanishyna added.

Suspension of consular services for men of military age

The government has banned the sending of foreign passports and passports of Ukrainian citizens abroad. From now on, conscripts will be able to obtain them only in Ukraine.

Against this backdrop, Germany announced that the decision to suspend consular services for Ukrainian men of military age would not affect their refugee status.

At the same time, Lithuania admits that it may facilitate the return of men of military age to Ukraine. They state that they have not yet considered specific scenarios and are monitoring Poland's actions in this regard.

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that his country could help Ukraine bring conscripts home. He noted that the Poles are outraged when they see Ukrainians of military age "in hotels and cafes".

At the same time, the Ministry of the Interior of Poland promised to extend temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees who do not have passports.

The US has said that Washington has no decision or official position on Ukraine's attempt to return conscripts. However, the US government respects Kyiv's right to determine its own policy.