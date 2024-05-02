Defense Forces units withdraw west of Berdychi - OSGT Khortytsia

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, denied Russian propagandists’ reports of the alleged capture of the village of Berdychi in the Avdiivka direction. He explained that the Defense Forces units had withdrawn to more defensible positions, but denied that the invaders had occupied the village.

According to Voloshyn, Ukrainian units have moved to new frontiers, west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

"The positions of our Ukrainian defenders were destroyed there. Keeping the personnel there was a threat to the lives and health of our military. The defense forces and units of the Armed Forces have withdrawn to more prepared and protected positions," Voloshyn said.

A spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGT noted that Russia was not sparing its personnel and equipment, but for the Ukrainian military "even a small retreat is not important enough in tactical terms." Therefore, in order to preserve the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers, a decision was made to withdraw.

"If Ukrainian forces are withdrawing from certain positions, it does not mean that the enemy has repelled them. It means that we have withdrawn due to the fact that there is nowhere to defend ourselves. It's a Martian landscape, there's nothing to hold on to. The enemy just destroys everything in its path. No matter what," he summarized.