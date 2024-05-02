20th Recruitment Center for Armed Forces of Ukraine is opened in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region

The 20th Recruitment Center of the Ukrainian Army was opened in Mukachevo (Zakarpattia region).

This was reported by the Mukachevo City Council, Censor.NET reports.

The Recruitment Center is located in the ASC premises, where citizens can receive information and advice on service in the defense forces and, if they wish, be recruited for a military position and unit of their choice.

The center also provides information on vacancies in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Currently, there are 20 such centers across the country, two of which are in Zakarpattia.

Recruiting centers in Ukraine

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense announced a new recruitment algorithm for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which provides for voluntary joining to the military service through recruitment centers and online.

A citizen must go through four stages, including:

Choosing a position and a military unit;

Interview and communication with the military unit;

Registration in the Territorial Center for Recruitment (TCR) and Social Support (SS).;

Referral for military service.

Recruitment centers are currently open in the following cities: Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Poltava, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Uzhhorod, Kamianske, and in Odesa region.

