There were 106 combat engagements in frontline over last day. 31 Russian attacks were repelled in Avdiivka direction - General Staff

The seven hundred and ninety-ninth day of the Russian Federation’s large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. During the day, 106 combat engagements were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 58 air strikes, fired 89 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The situation in the north

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. It carried out air strikes near the settlements of Krasny Khutir in the Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region; Derhachi, Lyptsi and Rublene in the Kharkiv region. More than 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Bleshnia in the Chernihiv region; Yastrubyne, Oleksandrivka, Volfyne, Vodolahy, Velyka Pysarivka and Stepok in the Sumy region.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 39 enemy attacks in Avdiivka sector yesterday. Total of 121 combat engagements took place in frontline - General Staff

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, our troops repelled nine attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Novoiehorivka, Kyslivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 12 attacks in the areas of Hrekivka, Nevske and Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka and Torske in the Donetsk region. Over 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling, including Makiivka in the Luhansk region and Terny and Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled 19 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka, Vyimka, Spirne, Novyi, Klishchiivka and Ivanivske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy also conducted an air strike near Druzhba in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Russia’s war in Ukraine is unlikely to end anytime soon - Director of National Intelligence Haines

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 31 attacks in the areas of Arkhanhelske, Sokil, Semenivka, Umanske, Kalynove, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to force our units out of their positions. The enemy also launched air strikes near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka and Novoselivka Persha in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Arkhanhelske, Novopokrovske and Sokil in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 13 times. The enemy launched air strikes near the village of Vodiane in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Vuhledar in Donetsk region.

Read more: Seven people, including six children, injured as result of Russian attack on Derhachi in Kharkiv region (updated)

Hostilities in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made one attack on the positions of our defenders near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Vremivka and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bilohiria, Robotyne, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to force our units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, he made 3 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Chervonyi Maiak, Olhivka, Tiahynyka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Novotiahynyka, Kizomys in the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

Strikes on the enemy

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 9 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

Missile troops destroyed 2 ammunition depots, 1 artillery system and 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

Read more: Defense Forces take measures to drive Russians out of captured part of Ocheretyne: additional forces and means from reserve were deployed - OSGT Khortytsia