News Russian aggression against Ukraine
Air Defense Forces works in Dnipropetrovsk region, enemy drone is shot down

Today, on May 2, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down an enemy drone over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Air defense was working in the region. The defenders of the sky shot down a UAV over the Kryvyi Rih district," he wrote.

It is noted that the UAV was destroyed by fighters of the "East" Air Command.

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of May 2, the air defense of southern Ukraine destroyed a Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone over Mykolaiv region.

