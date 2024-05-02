Russians shell Memryk village in Donetsk region, 2 people killed, including child - RMA

Russian military shelled Memryk village of Novohrodivka community in Donetsk region with Grads, killing 2 people and injuring 2 others.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the Facebook page of the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"2 people were killed and 2 wounded as a result of the shelling of Memryk in Novohrodivka community. Among the dead is a 12-year-old child. Two wounded were taken to the hospital," he wrote.

Filashkin said that tonight the Russians shelled Memryk with Grads. According to preliminary information, 7 private houses were damaged.

