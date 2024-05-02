Russians shell Memryk village in Donetsk region, 2 people killed, including child - RMA
Russian military shelled Memryk village of Novohrodivka community in Donetsk region with Grads, killing 2 people and injuring 2 others.
This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the Facebook page of the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.
"2 people were killed and 2 wounded as a result of the shelling of Memryk in Novohrodivka community. Among the dead is a 12-year-old child. Two wounded were taken to the hospital," he wrote.
Filashkin said that tonight the Russians shelled Memryk with Grads. According to preliminary information, 7 private houses were damaged.
Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that Russian troops shelled the village of Novoosynove, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, killing one person.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password