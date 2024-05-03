Drone strike on "Kushchyovskaya" airfield: Russia had to withdraw about 40 aircraft - British intelligence

After Ukrainian drones attacked an airfield in Krasnodar Krai on 27 April, the occupiers withdrew about 40 aircraft of various types from the area and dispersed them to several airfields located further from the front line.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a British intelligence report.

"Although the impact of such actions is unlikely to be immediately obvious, Ukraine has already demonstrated the ability to strike much deeper than these locations," the intelligence notes.

In addition, the forced displacement means that in order to maintain the same frequency of flights over the war zone, the Russians will have to increase the duration of their flights. This, in turn, will require more fuel, increase costs and burden on the crews.

As a reminder, on the morning of 27 April, SSU drones attacked the "Kushchyovskaya" military airfield, as well as the Ilsky and Slovyansky refineries in Krasnodar Krai. After the attacks, fires broke out at the airfield and the refinery and personnel were evacuated.

