Consequences of strikes on military airfield in Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea on April 30. SATELLITE PHOTOS

On the night of 30 April 2024, explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea. The Planet Labs satellite recorded damage to Russian military equipment at the Dzhankoi airfield.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant images were obtained by the Radio Liberty project of the Scheme.

S-300/S-400 air defense system is damaged

It is noted that as a result of the strike on Dzhankoi, the Russian S-300/S-400 air defense system, which consists of launchers and radars, was most likely damaged.

According to Schemes, one of the satellite images from April 27 confirms that the system was located in this area. According to the photo, one of the S-300/S-400 systems was hit, while the others were redeployed from the area.

According to the publication, earlier the head of the Russian-controlled administration of the occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said that on the night of April 30, the peninsula was attacked by ATACMS missiles, and the Astra telegram channel reported that five Russian servicemen were wounded as a result of the attack on the Crimean airfield.

Aviation expert Anatolii Khrapchynskyi said that the damaged airfield is one of the largest bases for Russian helicopters, and is also used as a military transportation hub for the movement of equipment, ammunition, and personnel.

Strikes on Crimea on 30 April

It was reported that on the night of 30 April 2024, explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea.

Russian media reported loud explosions over Simferopol and Dzhankoi. There were also reports of air defense work.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of April 28, local residents reported a powerful explosion in Dzhankoi and Dzhankoi district of the occupied Crimea.

Censor.NET also reported that explosions had occurred in Dzhankoi near the military airfield on the night of 17 April. Subsequently, Planet Labs satellite images from April 19 were published, showing the consequences of the strikes on the airfield in the temporarily occupied Dzhankoi in Crimea. In particular, the damage can be seen near the ammunition and air defense systems.

