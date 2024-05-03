State Audit Service: UAH 20 million for restoration "disappears" in Borodianka

During the audit of the Borodianka Village Council, auditors of the Northern Office of the State Audit Service found losses of UAH 19.8 million, which were allocated for the restoration of the settlement, which was significantly damaged during the Russian occupation.

This was reported by the press service of the Northern Office of the State Audit Service, Censor.NET reports.

According to the agency, in Borodianka, most of the violations worth UAH 14 million were caused by the absence of metal-plastic windows that were supposed to be installed by the village council as part of the reconstruction of the region.



"In addition, the windows and doors were restored at prices that exceeded market prices. Such violations led to inefficient use of budget funds in the amount of UAH 5.2 million," the statement said.

In addition, according to the checklists under the eRestoration program, UAH 2.6 million in financial assistance was provided to repair the damaged houses. However, the auditors found out that the same amount was actually spent on the same works, which led to their actual doubling. This approach of inefficient use of public funds causes individuals to receive double funding at the expense of other taxpayers.



Therefore, in determining the need for restoration and planning such activities, local governments, in the opinion of the State Audit Service, should ensure closer control over previously made (or agreed) payments made under the eRestoration program.

The information on the identified violations was transferred to the Prosecutor General's Office to bring the perpetrators to criminal liability.

Earlier, Russian generals Chayko and Kravchenko, who ordered the bombing of Borodianka, were suspected.