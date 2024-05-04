Over course of day, there were almost 120 combat clashes at front, most of enemy attacks were repulsed in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions - General Staff

During the past day, May 3, 2024, 119 combat clashes took place at the front. Enemy troops attacked in 7 directions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

In total, as noted, the enemy launched 5 missiles and 105 air strikes, launched 91 salvo rocket attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private and multi-apartment buildings, civil infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

The General Staff also reminds that at night the enemy attacked Ukraine again, using 13 "Shahed" type unmanned aerial vehicles. 13 attack UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.

During the past day, the settlements of Baranivka, Sumy Oblast, were hit by airstrikes; Borova, Kupiansk, Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Spirne, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Lyman, Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Siversk, Ivano-Dariivka, Diliivka, New York, Vovche, Kalynove, Zhelanne, Vesele, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Komysivka, Karlivka, Bohoiavlenka, Yevhenivka, Urozhayne, Staromayorske, Donetsk region; Robotine of the Zaporizhzhia region and Krynky in the Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The situation in the North

The operational situation remains unchanged in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled 9 attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kislivka, Kharkiv region and Andriivka, Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, 7 attacks carried out by the enemy were repulsed in the districts of Makiivka, Nevsky, and Serebrianka forestry in the Luhansk region and Terniv and Torsky in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 27 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Nove, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 34 attacks in the areas of Arkhanhelske, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Netaylovye and west of Semenivka.

На Новопавлівському напрямку Сили оборони продовжують стримувати ворога в районах населених пунктів Красногорівка, Георгіївка,

Paraskoviivka and Vodiane in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 16 times.

The situation in the South

The General Staff also informs that in the Orihiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times in the Staromayorsky area of the Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, he made 11 unsuccessful attacks.

Strikes at the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 13 personnel concentration areas and 3 enemy control points.

Units of the missile forces damaged 1 control point and 2 enemy artillery units.