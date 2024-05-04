Occupiers strike at Kharkiv (updated)

On the afternoon of 4 May, on Holy Saturday, the occupiers struck at Kharkiv.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

‘A preliminary strike has been made on Kharkiv. Be careful and stay in shelters - more launches of KABs on the city are possible,’ he writes.

‘The occupiers are striking. Kharkiv and Kharkiv district: stay in shelters!", - informs the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

No further information is available on the shelling of the city.

As reported, on the morning of 4 May 2024, an explosion was also heard in Kharkiv.

Censor.NET also reported that on the night of 4 May 2024, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with Shaheds. A two-storey office and warehouse building, as well as a tyre fitting building, were on fire due to the falling wreckage of enemy drones.

‘Launches of guided aerial bombs by tactical aircraft in Kharkiv region,’ the Air Force Command later said.