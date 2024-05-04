Consequences of Russian missile attack on May 3 in Kropyvnytskyi district: wounded man is in serious condition. PHOTO

A commission is currently working in the Kropyvnytskyi district of the Kirovohrad region to inspect the affected households after yesterday’s enemy rocket attack.

This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad RMA Andrii Raykovych on Telegram.

Consequences of the Russian attack on the Kirovohrad region on 3 May 2024

According to Raykovych, 20 private houses were damaged, 3 of which were severely damaged.





"Utilities are helping to eliminate the consequences. The commission is drawing up acts to promptly start restoring the damaged property," the statement said.

What do you know about the man wounded in the attack in Kirovohrad region?

Rajkovic also notes that the injured man underwent surgery. According to the RMA, his condition is stable and serious.

As reported, on 3 May, Russians fired rockets at the Kropyvnytskyi district of Kirovohrad region, wounding a man and damaging infrastructure and private houses.