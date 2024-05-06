EU to open Defence Innovation Office in Kyiv: practical work has already begun

The European Union has started work on opening a Defence Innovation Office in Kyiv. It is expected to become a bridge between innovative start-ups in the EU and Ukrainian companies and the Armed Forces.

This was announced at the EU-Ukraine Defence Industry Forum by European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton, European Pravda reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to Breton, the European Union recently adopted a new strategy for the defence industry. He noted that this strategy is designed not only to support European defence readiness, but also to strengthen ties between the European and Ukrainian defence industries.

Breton added that one of the priorities of the new strategy is to further develop cooperation. That is why the EU plans to launch a Defence Innovation Office in the Ukrainian capital.

"That is why we will open the Defence Innovation Office in Kyiv - to create a bridge between innovative start-ups in the EU and Ukrainian companies and the Armed Forces, so that European start-ups can help Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield. And I am glad that practical work on this task has already begun," he said.

In turn, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin said that work is underway to formulate the tasks and structure of the future Defence Innovation Office.

What is known about the EU-Ukraine Defence Industry Forum

The EU-Ukraine Defence Industry Forum kicked off in Brussels on Monday, 6 May. Its main goal is to strengthen cooperation between the European and Ukrainian defence industries and to help Ukraine gain capabilities in priority areas, including air defence, ammunition, missiles and drones.

Furthermore, the EU-Ukraine Defence Industry Forum is the first concrete step in the implementation of the European Defence Industrial Strategy (EDIS) and an important part of the EU's broader support for Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty, freedom and independence against Russia's aggressive war.

The event will be attended by High Representative Josep Borrell, European Commissioner Thierry Breton, and Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder. The Ukrainian side will be represented by Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Minister of Strategic Industry of Ukraine.

