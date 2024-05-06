In coming weeks, we will approve new package of assistance to Ukraine so that it can continue to defend itself against Russia, - Crozetto

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crozetto said that his country would soon approve a new military aid package for Ukraine. This will be the ninth package of assistance to Ukraine from Italy.

The head of the Italian Defence Ministry said that Italy has always supported Kyiv and supplied defensive weapons.

‘In the coming weeks, we will approve a new aid package for Ukraine so that it can continue to defend itself against Russia,’ the official said.

At the same time, Crozetto reiterated his opposition to the possible sending of Italian troops to the war in Ukraine.

‘We have always said that Ukraine needs to be helped in every way possible, and we are doing that, but we have also always ruled out direct intervention by our military in the conflict,’ the Italian politician said.

Earlier, commenting on the idea of sending troops to Ukraine, Crozetto noted that, unlike other countries, Italy has a clear prohibition on direct military intervention, except in cases provided for by law and the Constitution.

Italy's assistance to Ukraine

Recently, La Repubblica newspaper reported that Rome may approve the ninth package of military assistance to Ukraine. Among other things, this package may include the SAMP/T air defence system.

Italy has already provided significant support to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. As part of eight aid packages, Rome has supplied Kyiv with various types of weapons, including anti-aircraft missiles, anti-tank missiles, machine guns, mortars and armoured vehicles.