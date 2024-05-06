No Polish representative to attend Putin’s ’inauguration’

Poland will not send a representative to the so-called inauguration of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after his ’re-election’.

This was announced by Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

‘The Polish Ambassador will not participate in this "inauguration",’ he said.

When asked how the Polish Foreign Ministry responds to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's call for the international community to follow Kyiv's example and not recognise the results of the Russian pseudo-elections and the legitimacy of Russian dictator Putin, the Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the Polish ministry has not yet considered this issue.

Which countries refused to participate in the ‘inauguration’

As you know, the so-called ‘inauguration’ of Russian President Putin is scheduled for 7 May. A number of countries have refused to send their diplomats to the event. Such statements have already been made by the Czech Republic, Germany, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia. In addition, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not attend the ceremony.

On 6 May, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine issued a statement on the ‘inauguration’ of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. It called on foreign states, international organisations and the public not to recognise the results of the Russian pseudo-elections and the legitimacy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin,