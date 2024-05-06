There were 87 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Ukrainian troops repelled 22 Russian attacks in Avdiivka direction - General Staff

The eight-hundred-and-third day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. During the day, 87 combat engagements were recorded.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 69 air strikes, fired 52 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the north

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts subversive and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. It carried out air strikes near the settlements of Hremiach in the Chernihiv region; Oleksiivka, Minakove, Bilopillia in the Sumy region; Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region. More than 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Khotiivka in the Chernihiv region; Velyka Rybytsia, Zapsillia, Mala Rybytsia, Krasnopillia in the Sumy region.

Hostilities in the east

In the Kupiansk direction, our troops repelled nine attacks near the towns of Synkivka and Pishchane in the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled four attacks in the areas of Nevske, Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region and Terny in the Donetsk region. Over 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling, including Makiivka and Nevske in Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy also conducted air strikes near the settlements of Andriivka and Druzhba in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 22 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions. The enemy also launched air strikes near the towns of Prohres, Sokil and Kalynove in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske and Umanske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 14 times. The enemy also launched an air strike near Antonivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region.

Hostilities in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Chervone, Robotyne, and Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, with the support of aviation, he made 2 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region. The enemy also conducted air strikes near the settlements of Chervonyi Maiak and Ivanivka in the Kherson region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Lvove, Inzhenerne, Antonivka in Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, and missile units destroyed 1 enemy artillery unit. Also, the Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 1 X-59 guided missile.

